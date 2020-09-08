Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.38% from the stock’s current price.

DAL has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $62.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,697,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,562,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213,027 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $115,005,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 260.3% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,245,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $28,756,000. Institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.