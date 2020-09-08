II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.90% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their target price on II-VI from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on II-VI from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on II-VI from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut II-VI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. II-VI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.87.

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 1.21. II-VI has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Analysts predict that II-VI will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $690,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,671,223.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,900. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,473,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 490,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after acquiring an additional 110,860 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $817,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,457,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

