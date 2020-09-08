TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Now Covered by Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. CIBC downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TravelCenters of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.10.

TravelCenters of America stock opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. TravelCenters of America has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.03.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $986.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.02 million. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.53%. On average, research analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 3,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 37.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 17.5% during the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 62,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

