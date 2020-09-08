Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 95.17% from the stock’s current price.

EIDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Get Eidos Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:EIDX opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.40 and a beta of -0.34. Eidos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $66.56.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $399,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,408.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,294 shares in the company, valued at $164,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIDX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.