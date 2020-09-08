Gexan Market Capitalization Achieves $4,989.50 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, Gexan has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. Gexan has a total market cap of $4,989.50 and approximately $11.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gexan coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00048506 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00739813 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,147.56 or 1.00759781 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.92 or 0.01716963 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011320 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00132391 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002313 BTC.

About Gexan

Gexan (CRYPTO:GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io . Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

