Rubycoin Price Hits $0.0447 on Top Exchanges (RBY)

Rubycoin (CURRENCY:RBY) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, Rubycoin has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Rubycoin has a market cap of $1.23 million and $1.00 worth of Rubycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rubycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0447 or 0.00000444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rubycoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00023620 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005462 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rubycoin Coin Profile

RBY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. Rubycoin’s total supply is 27,601,562 coins. Rubycoin’s official Twitter account is @rubycoinorg . The Reddit community for Rubycoin is /r/rubycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rubycoin’s official website is www.rubycoin.org

Rubycoin Coin Trading

Rubycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RBYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rubycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.