Ixcoin (IXC) Price Reaches $0.0247

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Ixcoin has a market cap of $522,744.56 and $4.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ixcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, Ixcoin has traded down 61.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000396 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ixcoin Coin Profile

Ixcoin (IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2011. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,136,478 coins. Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin

Ixcoin Coin Trading

Ixcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

