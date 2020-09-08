Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Market Capitalization Achieves $139,196.00

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the dollar. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00045374 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.97 or 0.05043897 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00035379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00051781 BTC.

About Digital Fantasy Sports

DFS is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

