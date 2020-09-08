Livenodes (LNO) Market Capitalization Tops $9,050.58

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Livenodes has a market capitalization of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Livenodes coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00439566 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00021257 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010138 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000566 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006069 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010256 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About Livenodes

Livenodes (LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is

Livenodes Coin Trading

Livenodes can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Livenodes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Livenodes using one of the exchanges listed above.

