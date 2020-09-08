BlockStamp (BST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $697.00

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, BlockStamp has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. BlockStamp has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $697.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockStamp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0828 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002867 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000130 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002776 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000820 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000189 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,046,069 coins and its circulating supply is 26,503,103 coins. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TOKOK and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

