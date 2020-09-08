AdEx (ADX) Reaches Market Cap of $13.33 Million

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $13.33 million and $884,710.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001324 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AdEx has traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AdEx alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00045374 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $507.97 or 0.05043897 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00035379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00051781 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.