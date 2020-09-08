Orbs Price Tops $0.0155 (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Orbs token can now be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, ProBit Exchange and Bilaxy. Orbs has a market cap of $34.03 million and approximately $356,570.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orbs has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00118049 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00042379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.64 or 0.01734089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00218827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000329 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00174444 BTC.

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs’ launch date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,196,282,525 tokens. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, ProBit Exchange and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

