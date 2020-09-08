Abyss Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $228,228.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Abyss Token token can now be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Kyber Network, Hotbit and YoBit. Abyss Token has a market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $228,228.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00045374 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $507.97 or 0.05043897 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00035379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00051781 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

ABYSS is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, CoinBene, Hotbit, BitForex, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, Indodax, YoBit, CoinPlace, DDEX, HitBTC, Bilaxy, Kyber Network and ZBG. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.