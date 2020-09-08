Ravencoin Classic Price Hits $0.0003 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $24,104.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 46.4% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00118049 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00042379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.64 or 0.01734089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00218827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000329 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00174444 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,971,190,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

