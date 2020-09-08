CureVac B.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CureVac B.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.17% from the stock’s previous close.

CVAC opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. CureVac B.V. has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

About CureVac B.V.

CureVac B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company's lead clinical programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various types of solid tumors; and CV7202, which is investigating in a Phase I clinical trial for vaccination against rabies.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ethereum Gold Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,276.00
Ethereum Gold Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,276.00
CureVac B.V. Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group
CureVac B.V. Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group
Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Nokia Oyj a €4.50 Price Target
Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Nokia Oyj a €4.50 Price Target
Clearway Energy Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities
Clearway Energy Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities
Reinsurance Group of America Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler
Reinsurance Group of America Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler
Innovative Industrial Properties Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler
Innovative Industrial Properties Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report