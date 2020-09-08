Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) a €4.50 Price Target

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) received a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

NOKIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.60 ($4.24) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €4.13 ($4.86).

Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a twelve month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

