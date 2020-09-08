Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities

Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CWEN. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

CWEN opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $27.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.30). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 13.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.