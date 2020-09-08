Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $112.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RGA. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.88.

NYSE:RGA opened at $96.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.15. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $169.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.23.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

