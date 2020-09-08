Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.42% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.
IIPR opened at $117.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 115.43, a current ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $126.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.32.
In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, VP Brian J. Wolfe sold 4,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $610,335.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,375.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $1,882,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 288,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,226,200.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,355. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,319.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
Featured Story: Circuit Breakers
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.