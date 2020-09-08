Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.42% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

IIPR opened at $117.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 115.43, a current ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $126.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.32.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.49). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, VP Brian J. Wolfe sold 4,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $610,335.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,375.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $1,882,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 288,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,226,200.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,355. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,319.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

