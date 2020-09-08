Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 108.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MTEM. BidaskClub cut Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. The company has a market cap of $502.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.31. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $19.12.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 514.48% and a negative return on equity of 113.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $37,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 19.5% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,477,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,951,000 after buying an additional 566,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 55.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,514,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,890,000 after buying an additional 539,289 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 63.1% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,345,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 520,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 442,504 shares during the period. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 55.6% during the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Stock Target Advisor

Analyst Recommendations for Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ethereum Gold Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,276.00
Ethereum Gold Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,276.00
CureVac B.V. Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group
CureVac B.V. Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group
Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Nokia Oyj a €4.50 Price Target
Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Nokia Oyj a €4.50 Price Target
Clearway Energy Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities
Clearway Energy Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities
Reinsurance Group of America Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler
Reinsurance Group of America Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler
Innovative Industrial Properties Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler
Innovative Industrial Properties Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report