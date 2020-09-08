Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 108.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MTEM. BidaskClub cut Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. The company has a market cap of $502.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.31. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $19.12.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 514.48% and a negative return on equity of 113.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $37,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 19.5% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,477,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,951,000 after buying an additional 566,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 55.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,514,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,890,000 after buying an additional 539,289 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 63.1% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,345,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 520,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 442,504 shares during the period. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 55.6% during the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

