Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €175.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €175.00 ($205.88) price target from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €208.00 ($244.71) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €207.00 ($243.53).

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €182.02 ($214.14) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €182.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €174.19. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

