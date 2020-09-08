Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALGT. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $133.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $60.06 and a 52 week high of $183.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.33.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.43). Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -9.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $123,115.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,813.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Pollard purchased 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.97 per share, with a total value of $106,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $341,970 and sold 190,870 shares valued at $24,208,483. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.