PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $47.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.55.

PAGS stock opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.47. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $53.35. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 1.45.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

