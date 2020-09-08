Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KW. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $215,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 338,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,332. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,262,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,839,987.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 16.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 28.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,970,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,228,000 after buying an additional 40,154 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 26,490 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

