JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.77.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.16). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $90,901.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,965.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

