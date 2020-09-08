Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.32.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

