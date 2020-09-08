Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €54.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Cancom (ETR:COK) has been assigned a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.44% from the company’s previous close.

COK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cancom in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €58.40 ($68.71).

COK stock opened at €45.98 ($54.09) on Tuesday. Cancom has a twelve month low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a twelve month high of €59.05 ($69.47). The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 54.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €47.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53.

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

