Oppenheimer Lowers Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) to Market Perform

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

Shares of CNST stock opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $31.88. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 19.17, a current ratio of 19.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $126,250,000. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,498 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,342,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,616,000 after purchasing an additional 396,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,676,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,368,000 after purchasing an additional 668,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venrock Management V LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $46,796,000.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

