Pareto Securities Downgrades Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) to Hold

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

NYSE DSX opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $130.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.26. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.15.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 67.48%. The company had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 105.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 17,111 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 479.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,579 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 135,367 shares during the last quarter. 25.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.