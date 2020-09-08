Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €155.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €155.00 ($182.35) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €126.40 ($148.71) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hannover Re currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €147.36 ($173.36).

Get Hannover Re alerts:

Shares of HNR1 opened at €143.00 ($168.24) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €145.23 and its 200 day moving average price is €146.36. Hannover Re has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.