Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 375 by Royal Bank of Canada

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 375 price objective from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 345 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 365 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 390 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 418.50 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 380.59.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.