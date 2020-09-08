Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist initiated coverage on Camping World in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price target on Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

NYSE CWH opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -78.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.83. Camping World has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $42.49.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.14. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 102.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camping World will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $17,565,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,690 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.17 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,921.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 77,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,930 and have sold 6,512,073 shares valued at $226,191,418. 49.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Camping World during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Camping World during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 434.2% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 51,518 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 17,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. 39.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

