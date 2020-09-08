Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to Buy

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $163.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $128.00. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Loop Capital cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.37.

Shares of DIS opened at $131.99 on Tuesday. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,791,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,862 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,598,989,000 after purchasing an additional 386,175 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

