Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €275.00 Price Target

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MEURV. UBS Group set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Munchener Ruckvers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €236.92 ($278.73).

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Further Reading: Float

Analyst Recommendations for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ethereum Gold Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,276.00
Ethereum Gold Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,276.00
CureVac B.V. Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group
CureVac B.V. Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group
Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Nokia Oyj a €4.50 Price Target
Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Nokia Oyj a €4.50 Price Target
Clearway Energy Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities
Clearway Energy Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities
Reinsurance Group of America Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler
Reinsurance Group of America Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler
Innovative Industrial Properties Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler
Innovative Industrial Properties Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report