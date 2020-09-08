Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €275.00 Price Target

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MEURV. UBS Group set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($323.53) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Munchener Ruckvers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €236.92 ($278.73).

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

