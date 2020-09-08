AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Upgraded at Atlantic Securities

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was upgraded by Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1,425.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,119.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price objective (up from $1,250.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,243.56.

AZO stock opened at $1,206.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,192.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,074.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41.

In other news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total value of $193,636.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,751.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,411,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,856,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 992.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,252,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

