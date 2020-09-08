Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $122.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.63.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $3,562,177.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 84,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,519,314.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 47,250 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total value of $7,591,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,290.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,516 shares of company stock worth $17,695,390 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $914,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

