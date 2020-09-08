ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ING. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra cut their price objective on ING Groep from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.
Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.64.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in ING Groep by 26.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 207,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 109.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,293,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 1,195,982 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 7.0% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 121,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
