ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ING. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cfra cut their price objective on ING Groep from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.64.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). ING Groep had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in ING Groep by 26.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 207,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 109.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,293,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 1,195,982 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 7.0% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 121,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.