Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) a CHF 100 Price Target

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) received a CHF 100 price target from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a CHF 93 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays set a CHF 96 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 75 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 99 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 95 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Re currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 91.80.

Swiss Re has a one year low of CHF 81.65 and a one year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

