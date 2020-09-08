Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) a CHF 100 Price Target

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) received a CHF 100 price target from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a CHF 93 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays set a CHF 96 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 75 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 99 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 95 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Re currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 91.80.

Swiss Re has a one year low of CHF 81.65 and a one year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Analyst Recommendations for Swiss Re (VTX:SREN)

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ethereum Gold Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,276.00
Ethereum Gold Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,276.00
CureVac B.V. Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group
CureVac B.V. Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group
Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Nokia Oyj a €4.50 Price Target
Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Nokia Oyj a €4.50 Price Target
Clearway Energy Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities
Clearway Energy Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities
Reinsurance Group of America Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler
Reinsurance Group of America Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler
Innovative Industrial Properties Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler
Innovative Industrial Properties Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report