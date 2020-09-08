Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL)

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on United Continental in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Continental in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Continental from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

UAL opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.51. United Continental has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $95.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.53.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). United Continental had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Continental will post -24.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $5,245,334.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Continental by 43.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,010,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,004,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Continental by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,727,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,431,000 after acquiring an additional 98,134 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Continental by 223.4% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,295,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Continental by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,409,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,393,000 after acquiring an additional 337,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Continental by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,212,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,571,000 after acquiring an additional 278,426 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

