Clariant (VTX:CLN) Given a CHF 19.20 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Clariant (VTX:CLN) has been given a CHF 19.20 price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Clariant has a one year low of CHF 18.27 and a one year high of CHF 29.48.
About Clariant
See Also: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.