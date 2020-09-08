Clariant (VTX:CLN) Given a CHF 19.20 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Clariant (VTX:CLN) has been given a CHF 19.20 price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Clariant has a one year low of CHF 18.27 and a one year high of CHF 29.48.

About Clariant

Clariant AG is a Switzerland-based producer of specialty chemicals. It operates through four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics and Coatings. The Care Chemicals business area produces ingredients for laundry detergents, fabric softeners, disinfectants and dishwashing detergents, as well as plasticizers, de-icing fluids for aircrafts and runways, and special solvents.

See Also: What is a conference call?

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ethereum Gold Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,276.00
Ethereum Gold Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,276.00
CureVac B.V. Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group
CureVac B.V. Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group
Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Nokia Oyj a €4.50 Price Target
Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Nokia Oyj a €4.50 Price Target
Clearway Energy Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities
Clearway Energy Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities
Reinsurance Group of America Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler
Reinsurance Group of America Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler
Innovative Industrial Properties Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler
Innovative Industrial Properties Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report