Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) to “Buy”

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $22.50. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HGV. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $36.56.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.7% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,657,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,795 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 47.0% during the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,630,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,480,000 after buying an additional 841,093 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter valued at about $12,417,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 21.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,744,000 after buying an additional 326,190 shares during the period. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at about $4,798,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

