W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $390.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on W W Grainger from $298.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.38.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $358.08 on Tuesday. W W Grainger has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $371.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $349.93 and a 200-day moving average of $301.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that W W Grainger will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $1,025,827.20. Also, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total transaction of $23,381,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,810,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,647,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,469 shares of company stock worth $25,326,331. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in W W Grainger by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 6,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

