Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.18.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.73. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $31.24.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

