Wells Fargo & Co Initiates Coverage on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.45% from the stock’s current price.

ROKU has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Roku from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.26.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of ROKU opened at $159.91 on Tuesday. Roku has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $185.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.29 and its 200-day moving average is $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.05 and a beta of 1.85.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $4,364,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,481,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.96, for a total value of $1,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,735.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,997 shares of company stock worth $58,046,659 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,504,000 after purchasing an additional 806,132 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Roku by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,956,000 after acquiring an additional 788,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Roku by 16.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,151,000 after acquiring an additional 741,898 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Roku in the second quarter valued at $60,685,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 21.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,306,000 after acquiring an additional 414,836 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.