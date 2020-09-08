Marshall Wace LLP Buys 121,664 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,664 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAK. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 647.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 332,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after buying an additional 842,734 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 233.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 126,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAK opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TAK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Takeda Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

