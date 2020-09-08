Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 355.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,046 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of Berry Global Group worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,755,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,727 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 60,911 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 277.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,029,000 after purchasing an additional 43,130 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,606,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,880,000 after purchasing an additional 42,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57. Berry Global Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $758,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 52,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $2,868,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,916 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,487 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BERY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.64.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

