Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 355.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,046 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of Berry Global Group worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,755,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,727 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 60,911 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 277.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,029,000 after purchasing an additional 43,130 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,606,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,880,000 after purchasing an additional 42,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BERY stock opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57. Berry Global Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.
In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $758,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 52,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $2,868,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,916 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,487 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BERY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.64.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.
Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.