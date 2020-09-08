Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,169 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth $2,586,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Bilibili by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 354,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,426,000 after buying an additional 231,748 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,807,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 64.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 136,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili stock opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. Bilibili Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.88.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.50 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.81.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

