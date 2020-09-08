Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Position in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 700.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,283 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Xencor were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period.

Get Xencor alerts:

XNCR stock opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a current ratio of 9.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average is $31.44. Xencor Inc has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $42.08.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. Research analysts predict that Xencor Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XNCR has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Xencor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.