Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.32% of Park National at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Park National by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Park National by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Park National by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 57,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Park National by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Park National by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 15,499 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $92.28 on Tuesday. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $112.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.16 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

