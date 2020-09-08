Marshall Wace LLP Invests $3.64 Million in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 6,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $58.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average is $62.24.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $653.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.89 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.95.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

